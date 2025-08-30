Budweiser Summer Series | Tyler Hubbard

× Expand Courtesy Downtown Roanoke Inc.

Join us in Downtown Roanoke's Elmwood Park as we present Tyler Hubbard at the 2025 Budweiser Summer Series!

Tickets: In advance - $39 per person plus taxes and fees | Day of show - $49 plus fees

Purchase tickets here -- all general admission.

Gates Open @ 6:00 p.m. | Opener TBD @ 7:30 p.m. | Tyler Hubbard @ 9:00 p.m.

With 22 No.1 singles on country radio, countless awards, and sold-out tours, Tyler Hubbard has already had a remarkable career as a songwriter and as one half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line. Now as a solo artist, he has amassed more than 1.7 billion streams to date. Hubbard’s Gold-certified debut solo album, aptly titled Tyler Hubbard, was released in January 2023. It features Hubbard’s hit debut single “5 Foot 9,” which hit No. 1 at Country Radio, was certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA and has 650M global streams. It also features Hubbard’s second No. 1 single, “Dancin’ In The Country,” which has amassed more than 520M global streams and has been certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA. Hubbard has made several television appearances as a solo artist, most recently at Good Morning America, The Kelly Clarkson Show and Fox & Friends, and also on the CMT Music Awards, ACM Honors, NBC’s TODAY Show and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Back Then Right Now,” the first radio single of his sophomore album ‘Strong,’ reached the top spot at country radio, making Hubbard the only artist to start two separate careers with at least three consecutive No. 1 songs. His latest single “Park” is currently at country radio. Hubbard will be out on the road in 2025. Dates can be found HERE. Listen to ‘Strong’ HERE.