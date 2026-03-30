Build a Ceramic Birdhouse

× Expand Cary Oliva Ceramic birdhouse workshop 4.11.26 - 1 Ceramic Birdhouse Building with Emy Teach

Learn how to build your own handbuilt ceramic birdhouse during this all-day workshop! You will learn techniques to piece together a ceramics birdhouse, and then will decorate it using basic carving, sculpting, and painting methods to make it cozy for our feathered friends.

Price includes clay, glazes, use of basic tools and firing with pieces being made available after the class.

The workshop will be limited to 8 students, ages 16 and older, and each student will get plenty of personal attention.

Bring your own lunch!