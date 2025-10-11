× Expand 5PTS OUTDOORS Join us on Oct. 11 for the Building a Cure Talent Show and Concert

The Building A Cure Talent Show & Concert is back, but this time we're doing it 5PTS Outdoors @ The Dog Bowl style! Join Robins & Morton, Branch Builds, and E.C. Pace for an afternoon and evening full of food, fun, entertainment, and community spirit in support of Carilion Clinic Foundation. The Jared Stout Band will headline the evening. For the kiddos, we'll have a bouncy house and a live Goat Petting Zone! Fundraising never sounded like so much FUN!

The Jared Stout Band is an alt-country powerhouse based out of Southwestern Virginia. Fresh off the release of their second studio album, “Heavy From the Sky”, these FloydFest “On-The-Rise” runner-ups continue to deliver by bringing energetic and soulful originals to the stage. Stout's relatable songwriting and powerful voice fronts a group of audibly and emotionally dynamic musicians that carry a performance like no other. Holding you on to every note, The JSB is no show to miss.