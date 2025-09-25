× Expand Courtesy The Spot on Kirk

Get ready for a soul-stirring, high-energy ride as Bywater Call, the electrifying 7-piece Southern Soul and Roots Rock sensation from Toronto, Canada, returns to the US!

Fronted by the powerhouse vocals of Meghan Parnell and driven by the fiery guitar work of Dave Barnes, Bywater Call has been making waves across the globe, earning nominations from the Independent Blues and Maple Blues Awards, including Entertainer of the Year and Best Female Vocalist.

Their live performances have set European festival stages ablaze, including a show-stopping set at the legendary MOULIN BLUES festival in the Netherlands—where Meghan’s vocals were hailed as among the finest in blues and roots music today.

But Bywater Call doesn’t just play the blues—they ignite it. From headlining festivals across Europe and North America to sharing the stage with legends like Joe Bonamassa and Blackberry Smoke, their commanding live presence is second to none.

Press

“The powerhouse voice of Meghan Parnell and the slide guitar master guitarist Dave Barnes form the basis of Bywater Call. Where things are still somewhat civilized on the record, Meghan goes completely wild live vocally. What a set of lungs and concrete vocal cords this woman must have.” – Blues Magazine

“A soundscape so epic and electric, it ignited – causing hairs to prickle on the backs of people’s necks. …there was no sense of time or place – just the dream that is good music… there is everything to like about this band” - My Global Mind

Doors - 7:00 pm | Show starts - 7:30 pm

TICKETS

All ages - $17.85

GET TICKETS