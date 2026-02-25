× Expand Campfire Lane Campfire Lane

Campfire Lane is an acoustic songwriter duo made up of Will Thorpe and Zach Thomas, born from shared songs, late nights, and the simple pull of honest music. What began as two voices crossing paths on familiar roads grew into a partnership rooted in harmony, reflection, and the healing power of words set to strings.

Through moments of change, struggle, and quiet grace, they found refuge in writing and singing what life was teaching them. Their singles, “Campfire Lane” and “Country Life,” mark the beginning of that journey — not as destinations, but as mile markers along the way.

Out of this bond comes a passion to share songs shaped by memory, faith, and everyday truth. Join Campfire Lane as they offer originals and select covers with stripped-down sound and heartfelt emotion, carrying forward the old tradition of letting music say what the heart cannot.