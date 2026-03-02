The Candidates - Play Auditions

× Expand Hunter Haskins Promotional for Steve Aaron's adaptation of Robert Munford's "The Candidates"

The Salem Museum will hold auditions for its stage adaptation of the 1770s comedy “The Candidates; or, The Humours of a Virginia Election” on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. Performances are scheduled for April 17-18, 2026, with showtimes to be announced soon on SalemMuseum.org and on the Museum’s Facebook page.

Written and set in the early 1770s on the eve of the American Revolution by Colonel Robert Munford, “The Candidates” follows the misadventures of Mr. Wou’dbe, a candidate for the Virginia House of Burgesses, as he competes against the corrupt and colorfully named Sir John Toddy, Mr. Strutabout, and Mr. Smallhopes. The play humorously satirizes colonial campaigning culture as Wou’dbe navigates lively political barbecues and candidate breakfasts in an effort to prove that the virtues of Virginia voters are not entirely lost.

After a successful staged reading at the Museum on February 21, a full stage adaptation has been greenlit. The production will be directed by Museum volunteer and actor Steve Aaron. This version marks what is believed to be the first full-scale performance of the play in the Roanoke Valley. “The Candidates” went unperformed for nearly two centuries before its rediscovery by scholars in the 20th century.

Casting includes fourteen male roles, four female roles, and a mixed ensemble of background characters. Prior acting experience is helpful but not required; participants should simply be prepared for the challenge of performing the play’s Colonial-era language. The director encourages participation from individuals of all races, cultures, ages, genders, beliefs, abilities, and sexual orientations. Character ages are flexible, and all roles are open to actors of any ethnicity. Walk-in auditions are welcome.

For more information or questions, please contact the Salem Museum at 540-389-6760 or email info@SalemMuseum.org.