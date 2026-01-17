The Candidates - A Staged Reading

× Expand Hunter Haskins The Candidates Staged Reading Flyer - 1 A flyer for The Candidates play

The Salem Museum will host a staged reading of a long-forgotten 1700s comedy play entitled The Candidates; or, The Humours of a Virginia Election. This Salem Museum event will be on Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 2:00 PM and open to the public.

Written and set in the early 1770s on the eve of the American Revolution by Colonel Robert Munford, this farcical tale about a Virginia House of Burgesses election satirizes the corrupt campaigning culture of the day. With stinging critiques of electioneering and witty dialogue to boot, Munford's three act comedy will be put on in the Roanoke Valley for the first time ever through a staged reading adaptation at the Salem Museum.

Salem Museum volunteer Steve Aaron will helm the production. “I am thrilled to be directing The Candidates,” says Aaron, an actor and veteran Museum Ghost Walk performer. On the timeliness of the play, “Its rich characters are relatable to us all with issues that transcend to the modern political and social climate, and translates well to its audience. The Candidates reminds us that it’s good to laugh at ourselves!”

Aaron and the Museum are actively seeking participants to read for numerous characters. No previous experience in plays or acting is required. If interested in reading a part or volunteering on the project, please contact the Salem Museum via phone at 540-389-6760 or via email at info@SalemMuseum.org.