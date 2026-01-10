× Expand Courtesy Jefferson Center

From the producers and co-creators of Rockin’ Road to Dublin and Christmas in Killarney comes the new intimate and illuminating show Candlelight Celtic. Created by the 2009 World Champion of Irish Dance Scott Doherty and worldwide touring Irish musician Chris Smith, Candlelight Celtic brings classic Irish tunes, songs, and stories to audiences across North America.

Surrounded by the soft, warm glow of over 1,000 candles, the audience is immersed in a one-of-a-kind enchanting atmosphere, filled with the soul-stirring melodies of Ireland. In the softly lit hall, candles flicker like stars. Casting a gentle ambiance, the candles highlight the classic Irish instruments and outstanding musicians on stage. The audience will feel as if entrapped in a spell, as the beauty of Irish music and the intimacy of candlelight come together in perfect harmony.

Come feel the warmth of the flickering golden candlelight and be one of the first to immerse yourself in the magic, wonder, and songs of Candlelight Celtic! Join us at the Jefferson Center, Friday, March 13, 2026.

TICKETS: Bronze - $41 | Silver - $46 | Gold - $51 | Platinum - $56 | Premium Loge - $66

Purchase Tickets Here