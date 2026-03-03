× Expand Child Evangelism Fellowship Fundraising Auction FB Post - 1 CEF Fundraising Auction

CEF Fundraising Auction!!! Bid on loads of great items including lawn and garden, home, golf, food, restaurant gift cards, family entertainment, homemade baked goods and more! Plus free giveaways and door prizes!! Preview begins at 9:00 and live auction starts at 11:00 A.M. inside the gymnasium of Shenandoah Baptist Church, 6520 Williamson Rd., Roanoke

Your purchase supports Child Evangelism Fellowship reaching and teaching more children in the local region about the Good News of the Gospel.

Saunders Auction Services, LLC