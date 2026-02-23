× Expand Canva, Child Evangelism Fellowship Fundraising Auction FB Post - 1 CEF Fundraising Auction

Please join us for the CEF Fundraising Auction Sat., April 18th at Shenandoah Baptist Church (inside the gymnasium). Bid on loads of great items including lawn and garden, home, golf, food, restaurant gift cards, family entertainment, homemade baked goods and more! Plus free

giveaways and door prizes!! Preview begins at 9:00 and live auction starts at 11:00 A.M.

Your purchase supports Child Evangelism Fellowship reaching and teaching more children in the local region about the Good News of the Gospel.

Saunders Auction Services, LLC

Shenandoah Baptist Church, 6520 Williamson Rd., Roanoke, VA