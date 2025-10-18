× Expand Zoe Aust Slide 1 Charm Bar Affair Flyer

Escape with an afternoon of fun, friends, and sparkles! Bring your besties, sip your favorite fall drink, design, and connect🍁Join us for a Charm Bar Affair and create elevated, one of a kind keychains that reflect you. This is your opportunity to let your imagination run wild and bring your unique vision to life. Can’t wait to create together!

​What to Expect:

​•Jewelry making + guidance - in this 2 hour guided session, I'll teach you how to create a unique layout + color palette, choose from a wide variety of charms that reflect your style, and how to assemble your 4 strand keychain. Let's build a little piece of good luck!

•​A hands-on experience - all materials (necessary tools and findings) provided

•​A warm community - express your creativity + play with a new art form with fellow creatives

​🎨Registration closes Thursday, 10/16