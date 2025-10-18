Charm Bar Affair

Second Cafe 813 5th St SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Escape with an afternoon of fun, friends, and sparkles! Bring your besties, sip your favorite fall drink, design, and connect🍁Join us for a Charm Bar Affair and create elevated, one of a kind keychains that reflect you. This is your opportunity to let your imagination run wild and bring your unique vision to life. Can’t wait to create together!

​What to Expect:

​•Jewelry making + guidance - in this 2 hour guided session, I'll teach you how to create a unique layout + color palette, choose from a wide variety of charms that reflect your style, and how to assemble your 4 strand keychain. Let's build a little piece of good luck!

•​A hands-on experience - all materials (necessary tools and findings) provided

•​A warm community - express your creativity + play with a new art form with fellow creatives

​🎨Registration closes Thursday, 10/16

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Workshops
5402040323
