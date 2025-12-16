Christmas at the Farm Museum

× Expand BRIM Christmas at the Farm flyer

Join the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum at the 1800 farm museum for the annual traditional Christmas in the Blue Ridge! The 1800 farm will be lit with lanterns and will offer free cookies and cider, and a variety of vendors selling their unique items.

This annual event is FREE and open to the public and we hope you will share this special time with us.

See more information and photos at https://www.ferrum.edu/news/blue-ridge-institute-museum-to-host-christmas-at-the-farm-on-december-19.