Chrysalis Literary and Arts Magazine Reveal

The reveal of the Fall 2025 issue of "Chrysalis Literary and Arts Magazine" is November 20 at 8 p.m. in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room, Franklin Hall, Ferrum College. Free and open to the public and campus community.

Prizes for writing and visual arts will be awarded. Contributors to the fall issue will discuss their work and read some excerpts. The editor is senior Scout Lynch.

See digital copies of back issues here: https://www.ferrum.edu/student-life/student-publications-and-media-chrysalis.

For further information, contact the advisor, Dr. Katherine Grimes, kgrimes@ferrum.edu.