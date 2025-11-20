Chrysalis Literary and Arts Magazine Reveal

× Expand Ferrum College Chrysalis contributors Spring 2025

The reveal of the Fall 2025 issue of "Chrysalis Literary and Arts Magazine" is November 20 at Ferrum College, 8 p.m. Free and open to the public and campus community.

The location is the Blue Ridge Mountain Room in the upper level of Franklin Hall on the Ferrum College campus.

Prizes for writing and visual arts will be awarded. Contributors to this issue (students, faculty, and staff) will discuss their work and read excerpts.

The editor is senior Scout Lynch.

The photograph shows the staff and contributors at the Spring 2025 reveal.

See digital copies of back issues here: https://www.ferrum.edu/student-life/student-publications-and-media-chrysalis/

For further information, contact the advisor, Dr. Katherine Grimes, kgrimes@ferrum.edu.