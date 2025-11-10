The Church in a Secular Age ft. Andrew Root | Edmunds Lecture Series 2025

× Expand Courtesy Second Presbyterian Church, Roanoke Flyer for the 2025 Edmunds Lecture Series ft. Andrew Root.

This November 10 and 11 (Monday and Tuesday), Andrew Root—author and Carrie Olson Baalson Professor of Youth and Family Ministry at Luther Seminary—will visit the Roanoke Valley as guest speaker for the 2025 Edmunds Lecture Series of Second Presbyterian Church, Roanoke. His two-part lecture, "The Church in a Secular Age," will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the sanctuary with refreshments to follow each evening. All are invited to attend, and you’re encouraged to bring friends and neighbors to share in this unique opportunity to hear a renowned author and theologian.

Free admission.

Andrew Root, PhD (Princeton Theological Seminary), is the Carrie Olson Baalson Professor of Youth and Family Ministry at Luther Seminary. He is most recently the author of "Evangelism in an Age of Despair" and the six volume Ministry in a Secular Age series (including "Churches and the Crisis of Decline," "The Congregation in a Secular Age," "The Pastor in a Secular Age," "The Church After Innovation," "The Church in an Age of Secular Mysticism" and "Faith Formation in a Secular Age"). He is also the author of "The End of Youth Ministry?" and more than a dozen other books. Andy also serves as theologian in residence at Youthfront. He has worked in congregations, parachurch ministries, and social service programs.