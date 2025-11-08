Cider Festival at the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia

× Expand Standout Arts Cider Festival_social - 3 Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia Cider Festival

This November 8th, join the Frontier Culture Museum, Virginia Humanities, and the Virginia Cider Association for a one-of-a-kind event in Staunton, Virginia. From 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, explore how apples and cider helped shape the culture of the Valley of Virginia through historical interpretation and modern-day cider tastings. The event will include living history demonstrations, author talks, live museum, and cider tasting.

Joining us for this event is celebrated cider historian Mark Turdo. For over twenty years Mark A. Turdo, historian and museum professional, has been researching and recreating historic alcoholic cider. He is especially interested in early American cider and cider culture, including who was making it, who was drinking it, and why it was more common than beer.