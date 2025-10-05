× Expand Courtesy Jefferson Center

Step into the magical world of Cinderella, live on stage!

The beloved fairy tale comes to life in a spectacular Broadway-style production that delights all ages, blending humor, romance, and the timeless majesty of classical ballet.

World Ballet Company’s Cinderella features a dazzling cast of 40 international dancers, over 150 radiant hand-sewn costumes, exquisite hand-crafted sets, and enchanting choreography by Marina Kesler. From the mischievous evil stepsisters to the breathtaking ballroom scenes, every moment is filled with charm, wonder and everything you’ve loved about this story for years.

Join us for an unforgettable journey of magic, beauty, and the promise of "happily ever after." But remember, when the clock strikes midnight, everything will change …

Duration: 2 hours (including 20-minute intermission)

Audience: For ages 2 & over

WBC Website: https://worldballetcompany.com/roanoke

World Ballet Company - Ballet Everywhere, Ballet For All.

*About the Company: Based in Los Angeles, and led by Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick, the World Ballet Company presents the most beloved and iconic ballets of our time in cities nationwide. Driven by the belief that ballet is for everyone, performances appeal to newcomers and seasoned ballet goers alike. The company attracts many international artists and comprises renowned professional dancers representing over ten countries.

To date, World Ballet Company has traveled to more than 300 cities, reaching an audience of more than 500,000, many of whom are first-time attendees to a ballet.

20% off for children ages 12 and under.

Must call the box office to order children's tickets: 540-345-2550

*A $6 box office processing fee is included in the price of each ticket.