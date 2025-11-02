× Expand Courtesy Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech

Cirque Mechanics returns to Blacksburg with its newest adventure, Tilt! Prepare to journey to the backlot of an inventive theme park, where in the shadow of the roller coaster and under the lights of the Ferris wheel, you’ll meet the operators, carnies, and characters that keep the rides running and the thrills coming.

Cirque Mechanics, although inspired by modern circus, finds its roots in the mechanical and its heart in the stories of American ingenuity. The stories are wrapped in circus acrobatics, mechanical wonders, and a bit of clowning around, and include the spectacular flipping, soaring, and balancing everyone loves.

About Cirque Mechanics

Cirque Mechanics was founded in 2004 by Boston native and German wheel artist Chris Lashua after the success of a collaborative project with the Circus Center of San Francisco, entitled Birdhouse Factory. Cirque Mechanics quickly established itself as a premiere American circus, with its unique approach to performance, inspiring storytelling, and innovative mechanical staging. Spectacle Magazine hailed it as “the greatest contribution to the American circus since Cirque du Soleil.”

Cirque Mechanics’ shows, rooted in realism, display a raw quality rarely found in modern circus, making its message timeless and relevant. The troupe has created five extraordinary productions: Birdhouse Factory, Boom Town, Pedal Punk, 42ft: A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels, and, most recently, the wind-inspired Zephyr: A Whirlwind of Circus.

TICKETS: Category A - $65 | Category B - $45 | Category C -$25 | Students with ID/Youth 18 and under - $10

