Clean Valley Day Cleanup

Clean Valley Council
This valley-wide cleanup promotes respect and care for the beautiful community we share. Assemble a group and decide when to pick up litter. Clean Valley Day starts April 4, 2026, and cleanups run through April 30!
- Pick your people. This is a fun team-building opportunity for corporations, civic organizations, and youth and church groups. Pick family and friends to join you or go solo.
- Pick your spot – a park, playground, roadside, stream bank, or your own neighborhood.
- Pick a date and time.
- Be sure to register. All registered volunteers get FREE trash bags and gloves.
