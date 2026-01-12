Clean Valley Day Cleanup

This valley-wide cleanup promotes respect and care for the beautiful community we share. Assemble a group and decide when to pick up litter. Clean Valley Day starts April 4, 2026, and cleanups run through April 30!

  • Pick your people. This is a fun team-building opportunity for corporations, civic organizations, and youth and church groups. Pick family and friends to join you or go solo.
  • ​Pick your spot – a park, playground, roadside, stream bank, or your own neighborhood.
  • Pick a date and time.
  • Be sure to register. All registered volunteers get FREE trash bags and gloves.

