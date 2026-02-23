Community Care Open House: Building Support for Our Vulnerable Neighbors

× Expand Roanoke Indivisible Copy of freese-spring-teachin-SqSpc-thumbnail - 1 Communtiy Care Open House

As many residents here and across the nation show concern about future increased ICE presence in their neighborhoods, the need for a space to gather, learn, and share resources that help protect and support our most vulnerable community members is more important than ever. If you've been curious about this type of work, or are already doing it, this open house is for you. Join to connect with like-minded folks and learn more about what you can do to be proactive and ready.

The event will offer ways to connect on projects such as Block-to-Block Neighborhood Organizing, Mutual Aid, Know Your Rights initiatives, Court Watch, Observer, and School Safety Training, and more. We'll also have an incubator table for new ideas to take shape!

By creating a welcoming, low-pressure space to connect and ask questions, we hope to build collective readiness and strengthen the networks we rely on to keep each other safe and informed.

If you're an organizer or organization already fully engaged with projects like this, reach out to roanokeindivisible@gmail.com about setting up a table.