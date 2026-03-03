× Expand Clearbrook Baptist Church Easter facebook post - 1 Community Easter Egg Hunt

Community Easter Egg Hunt. Registration begins at 10:30 and egg hunt starts at 11:00 a.m. Loads of eggs, candy, food, prizes and surprises for ages 12 and under. Divided into two age groups for the hunt so everyone can enjoy and have fun! Clearbrook Baptist Church, just off Rt. 220, close to Clearbrook Walmart