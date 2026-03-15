16th Conquer the Cove 25k & Marathon Presented by Virginia’s Blue Ridge

Registration Fees

25k:

$55.00 until December 31st – (plus online processing fee)

$65.00 January 1st to May 5th (plus online processing fee)

$75.00 May 6th to May 28th at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$85.00 from May 28th at 6pm and until/on Race Day – Unless Full – (plus online processing fee)

Marathon:

$85.00 December 31st – (plus online processing fee)

$90.00 January 1st to May 5th (plus online processing fee)

$95.00 May 6th to May 28th at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$100.00 from May 28th at 6pm and until/on Race Day – Unless Full – (plus online processing fee)

Virtual Option:

$30 for both the 25k and Marathon:

Our Virtual events are setup for you to be a part of the series without having to be in person for each event. This is a run anywhere option, that counts as one of the RNUTS qualifying races. In addition, you will get the race shirt or tank until 4/30/24, after that, all registrants will get a Mountain Junkies LLC Hoo Rag (similar to a Buff).

Register Here