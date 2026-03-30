Conversation with Mokha Laget

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Join the Taubman Museum of Art for a special Conversation with the Curator featuring artist Mokha Laget, whose newly commissioned mural celebrates the Museum’s 75th anniversary.

Laget will be joined by Katie Hirsch, Deputy Director of Exhibitions, for a discussion about the inspiration, process, and ideas behind the new work.

Created specifically for the Taubman, Laget’s mural draws inspiration from the Museum’s striking architecture, designed by acclaimed architect Randall Stout, as well as the surrounding Blue Ridge landscape and the layered histories of the Roanoke Valley. Through her signature language of bold geometric abstraction, Laget translates architectural forms, shifting planes, and regional color into a vibrant composition that invites viewers to see the Museum in a new way.

During this conversation, Laget and Hirsch will explore how the mural came to life—from the artist’s early ideas and design process to the themes embedded in the final work.

The discussion will also highlight how elements of the mural reference the region’s geology, natural environment, and cultural history, including the Blue Ridge Mountains, the movement of water in the landscape, and the architectural materials of the Museum itself.

This conversation offers a unique opportunity to hear directly from the artist about how architecture, landscape, and abstraction intersect in her work—and how the Taubman’s iconic building served as a starting point for the mural’s design.

Following the discussion, guests will have the opportunity to view the mural and experience the work firsthand.

Free and welcoming to all. Registration required.