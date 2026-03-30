× Expand Cary Oliva Lauralee Sorensen Hart Collage WS - 1 Cut It Out A Collage Workshop

In this one-day hands-on workshop participants will learn how to create one-of-a-kind, original, collage works of art on simple substrates. Emphasis will be placed on creativity, color and composition using diverse materials such as paper, fabric, vintage ephemera, photographs and gelli print papers. The only prerequisite is a willingness to have fun and learn in this playful class.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own materials for a personal touch to their collage. Such items could be old letters, photos, recipes, maps. Anything that has visual and personal meanings.

Materials provided for workshop:

One canvas per student

Glue, scissors, pens and acrylic paints.

A wide variety of materials to produce interesting works of art.

No experience needed – or if you need a brush-up on the fundamentals, this class is for you!

16 years old and older.