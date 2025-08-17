The Dark Art of Murder- Murder Mystery at Well Hung Vineyard-Roanoke 8/17/25 at 5PM

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join Jump into Mystery on Sunday 8/17/25 at 5pm for a wizarding themed whodunnit at Well Hung Vineyard, in Roanoke, VA! This will be an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, drink, and meet new friends. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Early bird tickets will be $30 per person through 7/6/25 and will then be $35 per person. Food and alcohol will be available for purchase throughout the event, but are not included in the ticket. This is an adults only event, character roles will be given upon entry to the event, and each person attending will need to purchase a ticket. We will email questions regarding the type of role you would like to play, so be sure to check your spam folder in your email if you have trouble receiving our emails. You are purchasing a non-refundable ticket to the event. Wear your wizarding attire and join us.

For Tickets:

https://jumpintomystery.com/shop/ols/products/well-hung-vineyard