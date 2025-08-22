David LaMotte with Phil Norman

× Expand Courtesy The Spot on Kirk

Join us at The Spot on Kirk for an evening with David LaMotte and Phil Norman, Friday, August 22, 2025!

David LaMotte is an award-winning songwriter, speaker and writer. He has performed over 3000 concerts and released thirteen full-length CDs of primarily original music, touring in all of the fiy states, as well as five of the seven continents. The Boston Globe writes that his music “pushes the envelope with challenging lyrics and unusual tunings, but he also pays homage to folk tradition,” while BBC Radio Belfast lauds his “charm, stories, humour, insightful songs, sweet voice and dazzling guitar ability.” His most recent album, Still, was at #4 on the Folk Charts as of August, 2022.

LaMotte has appeared as a featured performer at the Kerrville Folk Festival, the Doc and Merle Watson Festival, the National Folk Festival of Australia, and the Auckland Folk Festival in New Zealand, among many others.

His dense speaking and workshop calendar has included presenting at the PC(USA) Mission to the United Nations, keynoting peace conferences in India, Australia, Germany and at the Scottish Parliament, as well as offering the baccalaureate for 2016 graduates of Columbia Seminary. His TEDx talk on what music can teach us about peacemaking is featured on TED.orghttps://www.davidlamotte.com/

Support: Phil Norman

Doors - 7:30 p.m. | Show 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $20 General Admission

Click here to purchase tickets.