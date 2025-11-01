Dead Air V

× Expand Courtesy Jefferson Center

99.5 FM WNRN Roanoke Presents Dead Air 5. It's a celebration of 30 years of listener supported, independent music radio station WNRN, the music of The Grateful Dead, and the amazing Commonwealth of Virginia music scene. For 30 years, WNRN has dedicated itself to serving the communities it broadcasts into by highlighting the musicians and bands who make Virginia home by playing them all day, every day, right alongside of the national and international Adult Alternative music it plays daily. Come join us at The Jefferson Center as more than 20 of those bands perform their interpretation of more than 20 different Grateful Dead tunes on the same stage in one musical night, one after the other! Can we pull off this feat? Come dance, sing along, and see for yourself! All proceeds go to support WNRN and several community non-profits that make our area the special place that it is.

VIP TICKETS

VIP ticket holders will have access to a special balcony reserved section at The Jefferson Center, a night of show pre-party featuring a special musical guest with food and drinks, and a complimentary drink during the show.

SUPER VIP TICKETS

Super VIP ticket holders will have access to a reserved first and second row seating section, a night of show pre-party with a special musical guest with food and drinks, a dessert and snack bar along with complimentary drink tickets during the show, and a behind the scenes tour of the evening's festivities!

TICKETS: General Admission - $36 | VIP - $105.50 | Super VIP - $256

*A $6 box office processing fee is included in the price of each ticket

