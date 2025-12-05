Delta Dental Dickens of a Christmas

× Expand Downtown Roanoke Inc.

Night 1 - December 5, 6pm - 10pm

Featuring The City of Roanoke Christmas Tree Lighting

The Christmas Tree Lighting takes place on Salem Avenue in the Plaza behind the Market Building. The ceremony begins at 5:30 pm with the tree lighting at 6:20pm and will include live stage performances.

Night 2 - December 12, 6pm - 10pm

Featuring The City of Roanoke Christmas Parade

The parade begins on Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue, turns onto Campbell Avenue, goes past Market Square, and ends at Williamson Road. This year’s parade will start at 6:30pm.

The parade is rain or shine!

Night 3 - December 19, 6pm - 10pm

Featuring the Roanoke Valley SPCA Pet Costume Contest

The beloved Roanoke Valley SPCA Pet Costume Contest returns, taking place on Salem Avenue at the Plaza behind the Market Building. Pet owners may start registering their pets at 5:30pm the night of the event. The contest begins at 6:30pm.