Dinner in the Dark 2026
5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Courtesy 5 Points Music Sanctuary
Join us for a profound evening of empathy and understanding at Dinner in the Dark. This event aims to recognize Deaf/Blind Awareness & support 5 Points Music Foundation.
Guests will be blindfolded to simulate the experience of dining without sight, fostering a deeper appreciation for the challenges faced by the blind community. With thoughtful catering and specially paired wines from the 5PTS Wine Vault, please don't miss your chance to enjoy your Dinner in the Dark.