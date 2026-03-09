× Expand Dirty Logic Dirty Logic - Steely Dan Tribute - Millwald Theater, March 27

On Friday, March 27, 2026, Dirty Logic, the country’s premier Steely Dan Tribute Band, brings the musical genius and legendary sound of Steely Dan to life with precision and passion. This 11-piece powerhouse delivers the experience that Steely Dan fans and music enthusiasts recognize as authentic passion for the music, skillfully and joyfully recreated. The collective shares the idea that “playing this music the way that it should be played” means bringing together musicians who are masterful in their craft, who share a deep love and sense of reverence for the music and musicians of Steely Dan.

Friday, March 27, 2026 | 7:30 PM

Millwald Theatre

205 West Main Street

Wytheville, Virginia 24382

Click here for tickets and info.