Hit the road to adventure when Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures skates into your hometown! Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey Mouse and his Disney friends embark on a wild ride to your favorite Disney destinations. Travel with Moana to the sun soaked Motunui, set off on a safari to the Pride Lands with Simba. Discover a whole new world as you’re swept up in Aladdin’s princely parade. Play at a larger-than-life carnival with Woody and Forky. Join us for a fun-filled getaway, jam-packed with unexpected hijinks and magic at every turn at Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures.