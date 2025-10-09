Dizgo w. Chalk Dinosaur

× Expand Courtesy 5 Points Music Sanctuary

It's a Dizgo inferno and a quick return from Chalk Dinosaur. Stay late for a Chalk Dizgosaur set!

“DIZGO has one of the most operative names in the jam band scene, evoking a transcendence of genre: a dizzier disco, filled with a hodge-podge of genres, styles, and technical influences while still, at its core, a dance party.” -> Space Tapes

Dizgo redefines the live experience by blending jamtronica with funk, deep-groove soul, and psychedelic rock, taking the audience on a musical journey that includes intricate compositions and extended improvisation. The result is something both danceable and introspective: soulful vocals, interweaving analog synths, and shredding guitar all which join forces under the banner of Dizgo. The band has played stand out performances at festivals such as Peach Music Festival, Summer Camp Music Festival, Resonance Music Festival, Werk Out Music Festival, Sonic Bloom Music Festival, and much more and has supported acts such as Goose, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Papadosio, The Main Squeeze, Aqueous, Lespecial, and more.

Chalk Dinosaur was founded in 2008 as the artist project of Pittsburgh music producer John O'Hallaron, and is known for its colorfully diverse and prolific songwriting. Over the years, Chalk Dinosaur has released 28 albums and EP’s, ranging from indie and surf rock to psychedelic rock, electronic dance music, funk, and jam. Some albums are instrumental and some are vocally centered. Some are solo recording projects, while others are collaborative albums featuring the full band.

Chalk Dinosaur (Pittsburgh, PA) as a performance entity is a live electronic duo featuring a fusion of dance, funk and psychedelic rock. Distinctive melodic themes coupled with a groove-focused rhythm section augmented with synthesizers and electronic textures, the live shows are characterized by high energy and emotional diversity.

TICKETS

General Admission (All ages) - $21.51 | Standing room only

Mobility Accessible Admission (All ages) - $21.51

Stool Seating (All ages) - $29.06 | Tall stool seats arranged at tables of 6-8 people on the main floor

Bench Seating (All ages) - $39.86

Mezzanine Seating (All ages) - $39.86

GET TICKETS