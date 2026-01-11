× Expand Courtesy 5 Points Music Sanctuary

Dogs In A Pile hit up the church for TWO NIGHTS with their brand new album, Distroid. Natalie Brooke and Isaac Hadden team up on support for both nights, April 6-7, 2026, so get here EARLY!

ABOUT DOGS IN A PILE:

Something organic has been blooming from Asbury Park, New Jersey, and is now making its way around the world. Dogs In A Pile, a band of five twenty somethings with old souls and limitless chops, is waking people up to the timeless and ineffable joys of psychedelic-tinged jazz-funk rock n’ roll.

This is one of the busiest touring bands of today, averaging 130 live shows per year since 2022. The road has become their creative engine, generating a rapidly growing catalog of original tunes. Distroid, the band’s newest album, is a 10-song collection featuring long-awaited studio versions of some of the Dogs’ most beloved repertoire.

Dogs In A Pile is guitarist Jimmy Law, guitarist Brian Murray, keyboardist Jeremy Kaplan, bassist Sam Lucid, and drummer Joe Babick. In addition, the Dogs In A Pile community includes the Dog Pound, the group’s extended family of fans across the country.

Besides being a lyric from the Grateful Dead song, “He’s Gone,” the name “Dogs In A Pile” is an apt description of the five-piece band’s stylistic breadth. The sonic image it conjures is a heap of storyteller Americana, bluegrass, jazz improvisation, eccentric instrumental excursions, pop-rock sophistication, and deep-pocket grooves, ranging from funk to Latin to reggae and beyond.

Distroid features material that has already become staples of the band’s live show. These studio renditions have afforded the group a chance to present the compositions just how they envision them. Distroid offers a cross-section of the Dogs In A Pile essence, tight and tuneful four-minute funk and jazz informed psych-rock songs, and then sprawling 15-minute compositions with intricate unison lines, agile genre-jumping, and dazzling improvisation.

ABOUT NATALIE BROOKE:

Natalie Brooke is a rock star. A virtuoso funk/rock keys player leading her powerhouse 4-piece band from the Baltimore area. The explosive act is fronted by Natalie on keys, synth, keytar, and vocals and backed by drummer Nathan Shulkin, Nester on the bass, and Luke Walker on the guitar.

ABOUT ISAAC HADDEN:

Hailing from rural Southwest, VA, and currently based in the hills of Western NC, Isaac Hadden is a young, genre-smashing guitarist, vocalist, and bandleader. His cutting-edge playing style and animated stage presence, combined with his passion and talent, have helped him build a supportive fanbase in the United States and abroad.

Doors - 6:30 p.m. | Show - 8:00 p.m.

