× Expand Scout Lynch Scout Lynch at Ferrum College podium

All are welcome at Scout Lynch's Inquiring Minds presentation, "Don't Be So Past Tense," which will address some myths about the English Language. Her linguistics professor, Dr. Tina Hanlon, will participate in the discussion. As an English major, Scout finds it important to not punish people for using problematically labeled “substandard” forms of English. The English language functions through mutual understanding, so there is no need to shame anyone for using slang or features of their own dialects. Scout will discuss prejudices about language that are so imprinted on us, such as the need to use “proper” English. Scout is passionate about encouraging accessible language for speakers of English. Senior English Major Scout Lynch has been editor-in-chief of "Chrysalis Literary and Arts Magazine" for over two years.

Come to Inquiring Minds on Oct. 22, in the LEaP Studio on the main floor of Stanley Library, to learn some of the real story of the English language and how it works, discuss some of your favorite expressions, and get some tips about using standard English in your work while having fun with informal varieties of language when you aren't at work. No admission charge. Read more about it at https://www.ferrum.edu/news/ferrum-college-senior-scout-lynch-to-present-inquiring-minds-talk-on-language-varieties-dont-be-so-past-tense.