Downtown Roanoke Food & Cultural Tour
to
The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center 110 Shenandoah Avenue NW, Roanoke, Virginia
This is the award-winning guided Historic Downtown Food, History & Cultural walking tour that connects our local food scene with Roanoke’s colorful history. We’ll visit six food-tasting locations within the historic and vibrant downtown Historic District. Delicious samplings, enough for a hearty meal for most, are served from locally-owned eateries at iconic historic locations. Stops include one of the top historic hotels in the U.S., a renovated fire station, our internationally acclaimed 24/7 “Tavern,” and more. All food and beverage tastings are included in the ticket price.
Why Take the Tour?
Treat yourself and impress your guests with a memorable adventure. Roanoke is rich in colorful history, culture, and iconic culinary treats. We combine these with a leisurely walk to off-the-beaten-path areas and the talents of local food artisans. Our tour is a must-do activity for both locals and visitors. You’ll never view Roanoke the same again.
- Led by a fun and passionate tour guide.
- Iconic eateries and recipes. Satisfying and delicious tastings!
- Perfect for visitors and locals. Great way to show off the “Star City” to your out-of-town guests.
- Uncover hidden gems, iconic landmarks, back alleys, and our colorful history.
- The perfect blend of history, culture, and delicious food.
- Easy hard surface walking within historic downtown.
- Limited capacity for this tour.
- Six food tasting locations — all food and beverages included.
- We can accommodate most food allergies. However, this tour is not advised for persons with moderate to severe Celiac disease.
- Tours held rain or shine. Wear weather-appropriate casual clothing and shoes for walking.
- Approx. 1 mile walking on easy, flat, hard surfaces.
- This tour can accommodate guests with mobility disabilities or wheelchairs.
- Private Group tours are available year-round every day of the week with a minimum of 8 guests.
Admission: Adult (Ages 18+) - $67-$70 | Adolescent/Child - $50.