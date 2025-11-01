Downtown Roanoke Food & Cultural Tour

This is the award-winning guided Historic Downtown Food, History & Cultural walking tour that connects our local food scene with Roanoke’s colorful history. We’ll visit six food-tasting locations within the historic and vibrant downtown Historic District. Delicious samplings, enough for a hearty meal for most, are served from locally-owned eateries at iconic historic locations. Stops include one of the top historic hotels in the U.S., a renovated fire station, our internationally acclaimed 24/7 “Tavern,” and more. All food and beverage tastings are included in the ticket price.

Why Take the Tour?

Treat yourself and impress your guests with a memorable adventure. Roanoke is rich in colorful history, culture, and iconic culinary treats. We combine these with a leisurely walk to off-the-beaten-path areas and the talents of local food artisans. Our tour is a must-do activity for both locals and visitors. You’ll never view Roanoke the same again.

Led by a fun and passionate tour guide.

Iconic eateries and recipes. Satisfying and delicious tastings!

Perfect for visitors and locals. Great way to show off the “Star City” to your out-of-town guests.

Uncover hidden gems, iconic landmarks, back alleys, and our colorful history.

The perfect blend of history, culture, and delicious food.

Easy hard surface walking within historic downtown.

Limited capacity for this tour.

Six food tasting locations — all food and beverages included.

We can accommodate most food allergies. However, this tour is not advised for persons with moderate to severe Celiac disease.

Tours held rain or shine. Wear weather-appropriate casual clothing and shoes for walking.

Approx. 1 mile walking on easy, flat, hard surfaces.

This tour can accommodate guests with mobility disabilities or wheelchairs.

Private Group tours are available year-round every day of the week with a minimum of 8 guests.

Admission: Adult (Ages 18+) - $67-$70 | Adolescent/Child - $50.