× Expand Courtesy Mill Mountain Zoo 2026 Event Banners - Dr. Zoolittle Day 2026

Calling all future veterinarians! Join us at Mill Mountain Zoo for Dr. Zoolittle Day, Saturday, June 27, 2026, for a fun-filled celebration of veterinary sciences designed for young animal lovers.

Bring your favorite stuffed animal for a check-up at our Stuffie Clinic or even adopt a new cuddly friend at our Stuffie Adoption Station! Enjoy hands-on activities, fun crafts, engaging keeper chats, and visit with local veterinarians at special vendor booths.

Be sure to save this event and follow us on social media for the latest updates. It’s the perfect day to nurture a love for animals and learn what it takes to care for them!

Tickets can be purchased in advance or day of the event. For more information, please visit our website at www.mmzoo.org.

See you soon!!