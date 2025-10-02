Dylan Scott "Easy Does It Tour"

× Expand Courtesy Salem Civic Center

Dylan Scott is a triple threat — a powerful vocalist with a deep, unmistakable drawl, an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit and a family man with a tender heart. The multi-Platinum singer has notched six No. 1 singles at radio (“My Girl,” “Nobody,” “New Truck,” “Can't Have Mine,” “Boys Back Home” with Dylan Marlowe and “This Town's Been Too Good To Us”), as well as Top 5 hit “Hooked.” Following his first career nomination for Best New Country Artist at the all-genre iHeartRadio Music Awards and a coveted spot among Country Radio Seminar's New Faces of Country Music, his Platinum-certified ode to his wife, “Nobody,” earned him a 2021 CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year. Scott earned a 2023 and 2024 ACM nomination in the category, New Male Artist of the Year. Alongside Jason Crabb, Scott won his first GMA Dove Award in 2023 for the song, “Good Morning Mercy.”

TICKETS: $55.00 | $45.00 | $35.00 | VIP available through Ticketmaster.com

PREFERRED PARKING: $10.00

