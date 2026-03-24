× Expand Standout Arts FCM FB Cover - 46 Easter Sunday

Easter traditions have a long history. Serving ham, cheese, and bread, along with special sweets to end Lent began around the 12th century. The first decorated Easter eggs date to the 13th century. Come join us on Sunday, April 5 as our costumed interpreters demonstrate historic Easter activities, including naturally dyed eggs, foodways, playing games, and more!

This day of special activities is included in the Annual Pass!

Adults - $12

Senior - $9

Students – 13 to college $11.00

Child – 6 to 12 - $7

Under 6 – Free