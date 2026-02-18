The Eclectic Realism Paintings of Mark Young

Art on 1st 300 1st Street SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Mark Young is an award-winning contemporary realist oil painter known for the breadth and vibrance of his works.

Mark has sold over 400 paintings and drawings and his work has been represented by 13 commercial art galleries in multiple cities and States, with many one-person exhibitions in commercial art galleries and public shows. His works are in numerous private collections as

well as corporations, hospitals, universities, courthouses. He has won numerous awards in art shows including best in show 4 times.

The breadth of subjects Mark paints include people, animals, landscapes, seascapes, still life, figurative works, imaginary works, and copies of “old Master” works, all painted in a classical

realism style, where the ability to draw, understand composition, perspective, light, form, shadow and the handling of color is what matters most.

Mark offers commissioned paintings of any subject.

