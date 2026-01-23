Edward Steffanni: God-Shaped Hole

Eleanor D. Wilson Museum 8009 Fishburn Dr, Roanoke, Virginia

Artist Edward Steffanni explores the connections between the queer body, spirituality, and nature through ceramics, printmaking, and performance. God-Shaped Hole draws parallels between the obscuring of sexual orientation and hunting in nature as the artist considers concealability and the surveillance of the queer experience. Steffanni earned his B.A. at Mount Vernon Nazarene University and his M.F.A. in printmaking at the Rhode Island School of Design.

In conjunction with Edward Steffanni: God-Shaped Hole, “Untitled” (L.A.), 1991 by Felix Gonzales-Torres will be on loan from the Art Bridges Foundation and the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, AK.

Artist Talk & Reception: February 12, 6 PM, Hollins University Visual Arts Center Room 119

Hands-on Workshop: February 13, 1 PM, Location TBD

Exhibition opening date is subject to change due to delays from local weather.

