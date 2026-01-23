× Expand Image courtesy of Print Center New York. Photo by Argenis Apolinario. Edward Steffanni standing in front of two of his pieces that will be on view at the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum from February 5th to April 19th.

Artist Edward Steffanni explores the connections between the queer body, spirituality, and nature through ceramics, printmaking, and performance. God-Shaped Hole draws parallels between the obscuring of sexual orientation and hunting in nature as the artist considers concealability and the surveillance of the queer experience. Steffanni earned his B.A. at Mount Vernon Nazarene University and his M.F.A. in printmaking at the Rhode Island School of Design.

In conjunction with Edward Steffanni: God-Shaped Hole, “Untitled” (L.A.), 1991 by Felix Gonzales-Torres will be on loan from the Art Bridges Foundation and the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, AK.

Artist Talk & Reception: February 12, 6 PM, Hollins University Visual Arts Center Room 119

Hands-on Workshop: February 13, 1 PM, Location TBD

Exhibition opening date is subject to change due to delays from local weather.