× Expand CC0 Emergency Preparedness Fair

The Emergency Preparedness Fair is open and FREE to the public. The goal is to equip people with ways to prepare their families and homes in case an emergency arises. With extreme weather changes and unrest in various parts of the world, being prepared can bring comfort and peace.

We will have booths/ tables for things like 72-hour kit preparation, first aid kit preparation, water purification, financial preparedness, mental preparedness, alternative cooking methods, family emergency plans, effective communications, etc. Each booth will have take-home information and instructions. We will also have various people with experience at the booths to answer questions and provide suggestions as needed.