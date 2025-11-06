An Evening with Dan McClellan

× Expand Cody Gibson Flyer for Dan McClellan talk at Ferrum College

Ferrum College will host Dr. Dan McClellan, biblical scholar, social media influencer, and "New York Times" best-selling author of "The Bible Says So: What We Get Right (and Wrong) About Scripture’s Most Controversial Issues," for an engaging evening lecture on Thursday, November 6, 2025, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. in Vaughn Chapel on the Ferrum College campus. The event is free and open to the public.

McClellan’s presentation will examine the ways misinformation about the Bible circulates in contemporary culture and how rigorous, evidence-based scholarship can help correct it. His work centers on bridging the gap between academic research and public understanding, translating complex ideas into accessible insights. Through his widely followed TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube channels, as well as his award-winning podcast, Data Over Dogma, McClellan engages diverse audiences in informed dialogue about scripture and religious traditions.