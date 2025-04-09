Expressions of Grief

When we experience loss, our grief can be overwhelming.

Sometimes expressing your pain may help.

Making art and writing are two ways to do that.

Come work with Virginia Commission for the Arts Teaching Artist and Writer, Angela Dribben, to express your grief.

You will be supported in using the medium that works best for you—collage, mixed media, writing, and more.

Open to everyone.

There is no charge to attend. All materials are provided.

This workshop is fully funded by the Virginia Commission for the Arts.

Second Wednesdays of April, May, and June

1-3pm (April 9th, May 14th, June 11th)

At Good Samaritan Hospice

4751 Cove Rd, Roanoke, VA 24017

