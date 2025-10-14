× Expand Courtesy The Spot on Kirk

Feng E is a young musical sensation (born in 2007) from Taiwan. His claim to fame began in 2018 at the very young age of 10 when his video went viral playing Tommy Emmanuel's arrangement of Mason Williams Classical Gas with a ukulele in the park in Taipei. He later ended up playing live with Tommy himself in both Taiwan and Hong Kong. Owing to the viral video, Feng E was invited to The Ellen DeGeneres Show to play for a worldwide audience. He has since been on Ellen’s show twice (2018 and 2019), and each video has 2.3 million views. In 2020, Feng E made it to the quarter-finals of America’s Got Talent. His highest social media demographic location is the United States.

Feng E has become a star in the world of ukulele music, performing and winning competitions around the world, in places like Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, China, and Hawaii. On Asia’s Got Talent (2017), he was the only competitor to get the Golden Buzzer from producer David Foster. To date, Feng E has mastered five musical instruments, starting with the piano at the age of four. He also has numerous compositions to his name. His notoriety continues to skyrocket through his various ukulele covers of popular music with over 768K YouTube subscribers and multi-millions of views. His expert renditions and his straight-forward “can do” attitude has turned the heads and stolen the hearts of some of the biggest stars in the world.

