Ferrum College Alumni Engagement – 419 West, Roanoke

× Expand Ferrum College Ferrum College alumni event in Roanoke

Panthers in the Roanoke area, we’re coming to you! Join fellow Ferrum College alumni for an evening of connection, conversation, and community at 419 West. This regional stop is all about bringing the Ferrum spirit closer to home—no long drive back to campus required.

Date: February 4, 2026

Time: Registration: 5:00 – 5:30 pm | Meet & Greet 6:00 – 9:00 pm

Location: 419 West, 3865 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018

First Round of appetizers on us. Participants are responsible for all subsequent food and beverage orders (including tax and 20% gratuity).

This regional tour is designed to bring the spirit of Ferrum directly to you. It is the perfect opportunity to reconnect, share ideas, and network with fellow Panthers without having to make a long journey back to campus. Check the Ferrum College website sections on Events and Alumni (www.ferrum.edu) as well as our social media pages for future events.

Corretta Patterson '97 is the alumni director at Ferrum College.

To register for this event, go to this url (or click on link in the college website event page): https://host.nxt.blackbaud.com/registration-form/?formId=6be262ef-c6b0-4106-b923-0b4a999e836b&envId=p-bNx8Ba2ULkawN2k5_3joDQ&zone=usa.