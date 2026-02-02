Ferrum College Alumni Sweetheart Society Valentine's Gathering

× Expand Ferrum College Sweetheart Society Valentine Alumni Event

Some relationships begin in the classroom, others at the student union, on the field, or during a late-night study session in the library. No matter where your spark first ignited, your story is part of our shared Panther history.

You’re invited to the Alumni Sweetheart Society Valentine’s Event—a festive evening celebrating love, connection, and community at Ferrum College. While the Sweetheart Society honors alumni couples who met on campus, this event is open to everyone who would like to attend.

Whether you’re married, dating, longtime partners, single, alumni, or simply looking for a fun and elegant Valentine’s celebration, we welcome you to join us for a memorable night back on campus.

Event Details:

Saturday, February 14, 2026 6:00–9:00 p.m.

Blue Ridge Mountain Room, Franklin Hall

Formal/semi-formal (optional black tie for those who want to go all out!)

Black, gold, red, and white color theme.

Registration Rates:

Early-bird (expires January 31, 2026):

• $50/couple

• $25/single

Advance Registration (expires February 10, 2026):

• $60/couple

• $30/single

At the Door:

• $70/couple

• $35/single

Enjoy an evening of great food, music, selfie photo opportunities, and more as we celebrate love in all its forms. Space is limited, so we encourage you to reserve your spot early.

Click here to register today: https://host.nxt.blackbaud.com/registration-form/?formId=1ccc9c41-5a46-421f-9120-c1d97262d02e&envId=p-bNx8Ba2ULkawN2k5_3joDQ&zone=usa.

Have a special story to share? Click here to tell us your sweetheart story: https://ferrumcollege.wufoo.com/forms/z33f5w71obc0av/.

We can’t wait to welcome you back to Ferrum for this signature Alumni Engagement event. Let’s celebrate love, laughter, and lasting connections—right where so many memories were made.