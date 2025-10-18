First Bank Fall 5k/10K Run and Pup Run
to
Central Academy Middle School 367 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle, Virginia 24090
Please join us for the First Bank Fall 5k and 10K Run with a Pup Run/Walk added to the event. The event takes place in the beautiful and historic Town of Fincastle, Virginia.
$15 for Youth
$35 for Adults 18+
$10 for Friendly Pups with registered runner/walker
After October 5, all runner registrations are $40.
Contact us for registration details.
Info
Central Academy Middle School 367 Poor Farm Road, Fincastle, Virginia 24090
Outdoor, Sports