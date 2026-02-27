× Expand First Fridays – Monica Parson & The Group 6 Exhibition Artistica Insta Post - 1 First Fridays – Monica Parson & The Group 6 Exhibition

Welcome to First Friday at the Galleries

Join us for March First Friday as we celebrate creativity, reflection, and the power of artistic expression through two compelling exhibitions. From faith-inspired portraiture and ceramics to a dynamic group show exploring meaning through diverse media, this evening invites you to slow down, look closely, and connect with the stories behind the work.

In the Up Front Gallery:

Monica Parson: VISION

VISION showcases a collection of ceramic works and oil paintings that reflect Monica Parson’s deep devotion to portraiture, sculpture, and faith. Her work seeks to capture not only the physical likeness of her subjects, but also their spirit — revealing beauty, dignity, and emotional depth through both two- and three-dimensional forms.

Rooted in her Christian faith, Parson views her artistic practice as an act of gratitude and worship. Through clay and paint, she honors the beauty of creation and invites viewers to recognize divine creativity in the world around them. Her work offers a space for reflection, inspiration, and joy.

In the Ann White Gallery:

The Group 6 Exhibition: Play With Meaning

Play With Meaning brings together six women artists — Joan Ranzini, Janly Jaggard, June Jordan, Krista Townsend, Christine Watts, and Lindsay Freedman — whose collective work explores how art creates and communicates meaning. Through a range of media and approaches, the exhibition reflects on personal experience, observation, and interpretation, inviting viewers to consider how images, forms, and materials shape understanding.

Together, their work highlights the power of artistic expression to spark curiosity, encourage reflection, and reveal new ways of seeing the world around us.

🎤 Artist Talk: March 14 | 1–2 PM

Join the Group 6 artists for an engaging conversation about their work, creative processes, and the ideas behind Play With Meaning. This is a wonderful opportunity to hear directly from the artists, ask questions, and deepen your connection to the exhibition. All are welcome.

✨ Meet the artists, explore diverse artistic perspectives, and experience the power of creative expression at March First Friday on March 6 from 5–8 PM.