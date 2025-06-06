× Expand The Nashville Nights Band Blue Green Simple Music Festival Facebook Event Cover Photo - 1 First Fridays with The Nashville Nights Band - The Ultimate 90's Country Music Experience

Event by First Fridays at Five, Inc. in Downtown Roanoke VA! Presented by Bank of Botetourt & Michelob Ultra net proceeds benefit area non-profits. Tonight's non-profits include: Adult Care Center of Roanoke Valley, FREE and YMCA - Gainsboro! Grab your cowboy/cowgirl boots and meet us in downtown Roanoke for a night of non-profit support and phenomenal music!

🎸The Band:

The Nashville Nights Band: The Ultimate 90's Country Experience

🎟️Gates & Info:

Open at 5:00PM. Tickets are purchased at the gate - only. Entry is just $7. Must be 21 or older to attend. No re-entry.

🍔Food:

We have delicious food for sale from Mountain Grille Food Truck. They offer a great menu in addition to non-alcoholic beverages.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

🅿️Event Parking Instructions:

Please park at the Williamson Parking Deck (free after 5:00pm) or anywhere in Downtown Roanoke that is convenient. We're a quick walk from the Downtown area to Franklin Road where all events are held.

🪑Seating:

Please bring your own chair, all bags are subject to search.

🍺🍻🍷The Good Stuff:

Beer, sangria, club cocktails and hard seltzers available for purchase. Our featured craft brewer rotates per event. We have domestic favorites as well. Stay tuned for more information on the featured craft brewer as the event gets closer.

🚫Please No:

weapons | coolers or outside containers | outside food or beverage | tents or umbrellas | pets | backpacks