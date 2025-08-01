First Fridays with Soul Expressions

× Expand First Fridays Soul Expressions

Event by First Fridays at Five, Inc. in Downtown Roanoke VA! Presented by Bank of Botetourt, net proceeds benefit area non-profits. Tonight's non-profits include Carilion Hospice, FREE & Ronald McDonald House. Help us raise money for local charities!

Soul Expressions is one of Richmond's hottest party bands covering all your favorite tunes. If there were one word to describe Soul Expressions, it would be presence. From the minute this dynamic party band takes the stage, you’ll realize that this is a group at the very top of its game. From their commanding stage presence to powerhouse singing and tight musicianship, Soul Expressions knows how to have a good time – and make sure that everyone in the audience does too. With a crowd-pleasing list of songs and styles, the band covers everything from Motown and classic rock-n-roll to your favorite tunes from the 80s, 90s, 2000s and today, along with a few other gems thrown in to keep the celebration on its feet. Soul Expressions’ expansive repertoire offers everything from James Brown to Bruno Mars and Michael Jackson all served up with the authority that only a seasoned band can provide. This highly sought-after party band includes three of the most powerful vocalists in the business, who along with the band raise the roof wherever they go – from private parties and intimate weddings to big public concerts. In fact, members of Soul Expressions have played all over the world with such notable acts as Missy Elliot, Patti LaBelle, Destiny’s Child, and P-Funk, to name a few. So if you want professionalism, incredible energy, and a sharp sense of style, Soul Expressions will deliver. From slow and soulful to fast and funky, Soul Expressions knows how to grab an audience and never let go.

🎟️Gates & Info:

Open at 5:00PM. Tickets are purchased at the gate. This is a cash only event. We have an ATM outside our event and one inside our event. Entry is just $7. Must be 21 or older to attend. No re-entry.

Food:

We have delicious food for sale from El Gordo's Kitchen. They offer a great menu in addition to non-alcoholic beverages. Check them out!

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

🅿️Event Parking Instructions:

Please park at the Williamson Parking Deck (free after 5:00pm) or anywhere in Downtown Roanoke that is convenient. We're a quick walk from the Downtown area to Franklin Road where all events are held.

🪑Seating:

Please bring your own chair, all bags are subject to search.

🍺🍻🍷The Good Stuff:

Beer, sangria, club cocktails and hard seltzers available for purchase. Our featured craft brewer rotates per event. We have domestic favorites as well. Stay tuned for more information on the featured craft brewer as the event gets closer.

🚫Please No:

weapons | coolers or outside containers | outside food or beverage | tents or umbrellas | pets | backpacks